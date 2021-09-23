Man and woman arrested in Welland after police chase and crash into building

A man and woman have been arrested after a police chase and car crash in Welland.

It happened yesterday afternoon at 5 o'clock when police officers in the area of Crowland Avenue and East Main Street noticed a couple inside a parked car looked impaired as they were in and out of consciousness.

When detectives approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in gear, narrowly missed hitting the officers and sped off.

Police say the car sped down East Main Street and eventually lost control at the intersection of East Main Street and Wellington Street, striking a pickup truck which was stopped at a red light.

The suspect car continued over the boulevard near Niagara Battery and Tire and collided with an unoccupied black Ford Escape in the parking lot.

The driver continued to operate the damaged Hyundai and then struck the brick wall of the building.

The driver and the passenger then fled from the Hyundai on foot. Officers were able to locate and place both persons under arrest.

32 yr old Stephan Jones of Welland, was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Impaired driving, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Fail to stop at Scene of an Accident and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.

30 yr old Breanne O’Neal also of Welland was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.