Man and woman arrested in Welland drug bust

Two people are facing charges following a drug bust in Welland.

In May of 2020, detectives with the NRP's Welland Street Crime Unit started investigating the sale of fentanyl from a home, in the area of Leaside Drive and Woodlawn Road.

The investigation led detectives to identify a man and a woman who were allegedly selling fentanyl from that home.

The suspects were arrested yesterday and the home was searched today.

Detectives seized 57.7 grams of fentanyl, $4400 in cash, 500 Xanax tablets, and further evidence to support trafficking.

In addition, property was seized in relation to outstanding charges with Durham Regional Police.

26 year old Michael Anthony Nanton-Madden of Scarborough and 33 year old Meaghan Roy of St. Catharines are facing charges.