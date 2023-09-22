Man and woman from St. Catharines face human trafficking charges

A man and woman from St. Catharines have been arrested following a human trafficking investigation.

Niagara Regional Police say that they launched an investigation alongside Halton police this month.

Officers say it centred around the trafficking of a woman for a sexual purpose.

22 year old Kendra Karen Candler and 28 year old Lavelle Taitt have been arrested.

The two are facing charges of Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons, Procuring, and Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services.

Detectives believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009717.