Man and woman from Thorold arrested after drug bust and collision involving police vehicles

A man and a woman from Thorold are facing charges after police launched an investigation into the selling of drugs in Welland and Thorold.

Back in January, detectives started investigating a drug dealing operation that involved two home in Welland and Thorold, two suspects, and one vehicle.

A search warrant was issued yesterday, and when officers tried to stop on the suspect vehicle, a chase began, ending with a collision involved two police cruisers.

Damage to the cruisers is estimated to be $8000.

Officers searched homes on Explorer Way in Thorold and King Street in Welland, to find a loaded gun in a couch cushion, 150 rounds of ammunition, a drug processing and packaging station, and drugs.

A total of 433 grams of fentanyl and 434 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $188,460, were discovered along with $3000 in cash.

26-year-old Michael Amo Mensah, and 29-year-old Soheyla Amara Malik, both of Thorold, are facing various drug, and weapons charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1003300.