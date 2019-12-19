Man arrested after allegedly assaulting loud roommate with bong
Police in Guelph, Ont., say they've charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a glass bong on Wednesday night.
Investigators say the roommates got into a fight over one of the men playing video games too loudly at around 11 p.m.
They say the smoking pipe shattered during the attack.
Police say one man was taken to hospital.
Investigators arrested a 40-year-old man and say he is being held until a bail hearing.
They say he has also been charged with assault with a weapon.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.