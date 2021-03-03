Man arrested after car in Niagara-on-the-Lake taken for 12-minute ride
A Thorold man has been arrested after a bizarre 12-minute joyride in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Police say a suspect entered the garage of a home in the area of Ricardo and Melville Streets on February 25th at 3:30 p.m.
Detectives say the male suspect entered a car that was in the garage and drove away about two minutes later.
He then returned in the car 12 minutes later, backed the car into the garage, covered it, and left.
The car described as a “Shelby Cobra replica” was not damaged.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect.
49 year old Kevin Edward Turner of Thorold has been arrested and charged with Break, Enter and Commit Theft of Motor Vehicle and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.
Turner was held in custody for a bail hearing.
