Man arrested after St. Catharines family wakes up to find man in home

A man has been arrested after a home was allegedly broken into giving a family in St. Catharines quite the scare.

Last Friday ( April 10) at 1:40am officers were called to a home in the area of Logan Street and Scott Street.

The family reported that they woke up to noises and discovered a suspect stealing items in the home.

The male suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner stating he had a gun and then fled the house.

A gun was not seen and no one was hurt.

A debit card stolen from the home was later used at a store and officers were able to track down a suspect.

46 year old Jason Robert Brewster of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with break and enter commit robbery and use of credit card within Canada.