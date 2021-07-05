Man arrested after stabbing in Niagara Falls and standoff on Garden City Skyway

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Niagara Falls and a standoff with police on the Garden City Skyway.

Officers were called to the Jubilee Drive and Redhaven Crescent area of Niagara Falls last night just after 6 p.m. where they found a woman in her 20s with a serious stab wound.

She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to an out of region hospital.

Witnesses reported a man in a red Kia had been spotted leaving the area.

He drove to the top of the Garden City Skyway, was involved in a crash, and began a standoff with officers.

The QEW was closed in both directions while police and crisis negotiators worked.

The man was arrested around 2 a.m., the Niagara bound lanes of the QEW reopened at 2:25 a.m., and just after 3:30 a.m. the remaining Toronto bound lanes reopened as well.

Police arrested 37 year old Aaron Acton of St. Catharines and charged him with criminal harassment and attempted murder.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained before police arrived.

Niagara Regional Police officials say this was a targeted incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the Jubilee Drive and Redhaven Crescent area is asked to contact police.