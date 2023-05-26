Man arrested after stabbing on St. Catharines hiking trail

A man is in custody after a stabbing on a St. Catharines hiking trail.

Yesterday afternoon around 3 p.m. a man was riding an e-bike on the Merritt Trail near Martindale Road and Erion Road when a confrontation took place.

Police say the man was assaulted and fell off the e-bike and then was stabbed.

Officers responded to the area and closed off the trail for a number of hours as they searched for the suspect.

Finally just after 10 p.m. last night police found the suspect at a home in the area of Vansickle Road near Barton Street.

56 year old Richard Frank Stephen from St. Catharines is facing charges.

The victim was taken to an out of town hospital for treatment. The 47 year old has since been released and is recovering at home.

Police say they two were not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009367.