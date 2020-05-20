Man arrested after trespassing ATV complaint in Port Colborne

A trespassing ATV complaint in Port Colborne has led to an arrest.

Police received a call yesterday morning to the area of King and Minto Streets about an ATV driver trespassing on private property.

Officers say when they arrived they found an unknown man inside the apartment building.

An investigation into the ATV revealed it had been reported stolen to the Niagara Regional Police Service last month.

40 year old Jeffrey Ring of Port Colborne, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Ring was released with a court date scheduled at a later date.