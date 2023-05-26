Man arrested and charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping, woman remains missing
Police say a fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of a woman who was abducted from a home in Ontario more than a year ago.
Police have said Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken on Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where her family says she was hiding out after an alleged attack weeks earlier.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 29-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is now facing charges that include kidnapping and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police have alleged 37-year-old Hajtamiri, who remains missing, was abducted by three suspects dressed in police gear weeks after she was allegedly assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police say they have an arrest warrant for another suspect.
A $100,000 reward has been issued for anyone with information that could locate Hajtamiri.
