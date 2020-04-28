Man arrested following break and enter at St. Catharines community centre

Police have discovered some of the stolen property stolen from a St. Catharines community centre in February.

On February 21st an onsite storage container at the Port Weller Community Centre on Bogart Street was broken into and mobility chairs and therapeutic/fitness equipment were stolen.

Police received a tip yesterday that a home in the area of Parnell Road and Vine Street contained stolen property.

Detectives recovered some of the stolen property and arrested a man in connection with the case.

It's alleged that cocaine was also found on the suspect.

43 year old Shawn Christopher Moroz of St. Catharines is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply to a probation order.

Moroz was held in custody to attend a video bail hearing on April 28, 2020, to the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

Anyone who may have information about this matter is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9548.