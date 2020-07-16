Man arrested following death of 17 year old girl in Hamilton
A man has been charged with manslaughter as Hamilton Police continue to investigate the death of a 17 year old girl.
A 21 year old man will appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse via video link later today to respond to the charge.
Officers responded to a 911 call at a home on St. Matthews Avenue yesterday morning just after 4 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the 17 year old suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police officials say there is no evidence to suggest the 17 year old was the intended target.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives.
