Man arrested following incident at Rideau Hall

A man has been arrested after police were called to Rideau Hall early this morning.

RCMP officials say an armed man was able to access the grounds at 6:40 a.m.

He was arrested shortly after without incident and is now being interviewed.

The man's identity will not be released at this time, but officials say charges are pending.

The Governor General and the Prime Minister were not on the property during the incident.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have been staying in Rideau Cottage, which is on the same property as Rideau Hall.

