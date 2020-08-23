Man arrested following multiple break and enters in Welland
Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest following multiple break-ins in Welland.
Between August 19 and 21, NRP received mulitple reports of nighttime break and enters.
32 year old Jacob O'Neal of Welland was identified as a suspect, and arrested.
He is charged with 19 criminal offences in a number of separate incidents as part of the investigation.
- Break and Enter and Commit (3 Counts)
- Break and Enter with Intent
- Attempting to Commit and Indictable Offence
- Trespass by Night
- Personating a Peace Officer
- Fraud Under $5000
- Possession of a Stolen Credit Card
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failing to Stop at Scene of an Accident
- Flight from Police
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking
- Failing to Comply with Release Order (3 Counts)
If anyone has any information pertaining to this matter they are requested to contact Detective Sergeant Dylan Bourgeois #9318 of the #3 District Detective Office or call Crime Stoppers.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 35This week Chrissy Sadowski speaks with Kristi Williams, who has decided not to send her kids back to school.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 25Over the next two weeks Janice interviews Chris Howe, an 18 year veteran of the Niagara Falls Fire Department. In Part One, Chris talks honestly about his early life and his fight with alcohol and drugs. Next week, in Part Two, he opens up about working as a fire fighter, about his anxiety, PTSD and the work he's done with fire fighters who are dealing with mental health issues.
-