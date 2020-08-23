Man arrested following multiple break and enters in Welland

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest following multiple break-ins in Welland.

Between August 19 and 21, NRP received mulitple reports of nighttime break and enters.

32 year old Jacob O'Neal of Welland was identified as a suspect, and arrested.

He is charged with 19 criminal offences in a number of separate incidents as part of the investigation.

Break and Enter and Commit (3 Counts)

Break and Enter with Intent

Attempting to Commit and Indictable Offence

Trespass by Night

Personating a Peace Officer

Fraud Under $5000

Possession of a Stolen Credit Card

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failing to Stop at Scene of an Accident

Flight from Police

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking

Failing to Comply with Release Order (3 Counts)

If anyone has any information pertaining to this matter they are requested to contact Detective Sergeant Dylan Bourgeois #9318 of the #3 District Detective Office or call Crime Stoppers.