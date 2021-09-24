Man arrested following Welland stabbing
A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Welland.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the Patsy Avenue and 6th Street area yesterday afternoon around 2 p.m., where they discovered a man in his 30s with serious stab wounds.
The victim was treated on scene by EMS and taken to a local hospital before he was airlifted to an out of region hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries.
A suspect, 44 year old Darren John Verge, was located and arrested nearby.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police believe this is a targeted incident.