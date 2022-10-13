Man arrested for murder of 74 year old Fort Erie man

Niagara police have made an arrest in the death of a Fort Erie man that went missing last month.

74 year old Desmond Teague went missing back on September 30th and his body was found a week later behind a church on Idlewylde Street.

NRP have arrested 36 year old Curtis Desjarlais and charged him with second degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Police believe the victim and the accused were known to each other and therefore do not believe it was a random incident.

