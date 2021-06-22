Man arrested with knife outside Premier Ford's home last night

A man who was wielding a “large butcher’s knife” was arrested outside of Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home last night.

According to a spokesperson for the premier’s office, the man showed up at his home and started yelling threats.

The man was arrested by an OPP officer on site.

“The premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident.”

Ford’s home has been the site of numerous protests over the last year.