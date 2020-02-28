Man calls 911 to complain about slow snow plows

It wasn't the snow that had one driver riled up yesterday, it was the snow plows.

A driver in the York region called 911 yesterday morning to complain about the speed of the plows.

When the operator answers the phone, the man acknowledges it is not an emergency before launching into his tirade.

"I'm heading southbound on the 404 - I understand the snow plows are trying to do their job but they are driving at 20 kilometres-an-hour down the highway and if I'm late again I'm going to penalized at work."

The expletive-filled call continues with the man suggesting an officer be dispatched to the highway.

The operator responds, "Sir, I can't make the snow plows go faster."

Police responded to numerous collisions across the GTA due to yesterday's weather.