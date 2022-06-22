Man charged after a standoff in Grimsby

Niagara Regional Police have charged a man in after a standoff in Grimsby on Monday.

8:30 a.m. Monday morning officers were called to a condo building on North Service Road and Winston Road for reports of an armed individual.

A man was seen going into an apartment with what was believed to be a handgun.

After a four hour negotiation the suspect surrendered.

A search of the apartment found a replica black and silver pistol.

29 year old David McDonnell from Grimsby has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

He was released and will appear in court on July 19th, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact 8 District Detectives at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1025400.