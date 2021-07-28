Man charged after allegation some door handles were removed in retirement home units

Police in Ontario's Durham Region say the general manager of a retirement home has been charged for allegedly removing door handles to some units during the pandemic.

Investigators say they got a complaint on Feb. 12 against staff members at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence in Courtice, Ont.

Police say the complaint alleged that during the pandemic staff had removed some of the door handles.

Tawab Karimi, 40, of Oshawa, has been charged with two counts of unlawful confinement.

He was released on an undertaking.

The retirement home's operator said in February that it launched an investigation into a senior staff member at the facility.

