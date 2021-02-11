Man charged after allegedly showing false COVID-19 test result at Pearson
Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly tried to show a false COVID-19 test result at Toronto's Pearson airport.
They say his test was actually positive, and he's charged with using a forged document.
The man, a 29-year-old from Stratford, is now quarantining in a hotel.
The incident took place on Monday.
-
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass
-
Valentines’ Day and floristsTim talks to John Boekestyn from Boekestyn Greenhouses and Flora Pack Inc. How are they holding up against last Valentines' day versus this year?
-
Terrible fire in Virgil Tuesday afternoonTim talks to NOTL Fire Chief Nick Ruller about that major fire in Virgil that caused an estimated 2.5 million in damages. There is fundraisers setup to help the victims