iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Man charged after allegedly showing false COVID-19 test result at Pearson

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 test

Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly tried to show a false COVID-19 test result at Toronto's Pearson airport.
    
They say his test was actually positive, and he's charged with using a forged document.
    
The man, a 29-year-old from Stratford, is now quarantining in a hotel.
    
The incident took place on Monday.

Latest Audio