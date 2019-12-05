Man charged after fraudulent credit cards discovered at Peace Bridge

A 37 year old Illinois man is facing charges after US customs officers at the Peace Bridge discovered fraudulent credit cards.

US border agents stopped the man as he was attempting to return to the States after being denied entry into Canada.

Officials say the man was carrying three credit cards with different identities.

The man admitted to using aliases after a call to the credit card companies revealed he was attempting to use them fraudulently.

He was turned over to New York State Police who charged him with Forged Instrument Possession.