Man charged after fraudulent credit cards discovered at Peace Bridge
A 37 year old Illinois man is facing charges after US customs officers at the Peace Bridge discovered fraudulent credit cards.
US border agents stopped the man as he was attempting to return to the States after being denied entry into Canada.
Officials say the man was carrying three credit cards with different identities.
The man admitted to using aliases after a call to the credit card companies revealed he was attempting to use them fraudulently.
He was turned over to New York State Police who charged him with Forged Instrument Possession.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.