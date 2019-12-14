Man charged following Niagara Falls graffiti investigation
Niagara police have charged a Niagara Falls man after an investigation into graffiti tagging in the city.
As a result of the investigation , 26-year-old Stephen Kelly has been arrested and charged with mischief.
Kelly was released on a promise to appear at a future date.
This investigation remains on going as officers attempt to locate similar tags.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, extension 2200.
