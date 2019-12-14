iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Man charged following Niagara Falls graffiti investigation

NRP - Graffiti

Niagara police have charged a Niagara Falls man after an investigation into  graffiti tagging in the city.

As a result of the investigation , 26-year-old Stephen Kelly  has been arrested and charged with mischief.

Kelly was released on a promise to appear at a future date.

This investigation remains on going as officers attempt to locate similar tags.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, extension 2200.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio