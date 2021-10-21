Man charged in connection with St. Catharines restaurant robbery

A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a St. Catharines restaurant robbery from early August.

Niagara Regional Police have charged 32 year old Andrew James Windsor of St. Catharines with robbery, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order and a release order in connection to the August 4th robbery at Fryin Guys Restaurant.

At the time he was charged he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

The initial investigation into the incident states a man entered the restaurant and robbed it while brandishing a handgun. No staff members or customers were hurt during the robbery.