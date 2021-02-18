Man charged with theft from mail and pointing a fire arm after disturbance in St. Catharines

A man is facing charges after Niagara Regional Police crisis negotiators responded to reports of an armed, barricaded person in St. Catharines.

Officers received the call in the Queenston Street and Lorne Street area just before noon yesterday.

Investigation revealed a 21 year old man in a multi-unit complex had approached a 27 year old neighbour and asked him about stolen mail.

The 27 year old man then pulled out a gun and waved it at the 21 year old.

Some residents were evacuated from the area while police worked.

Just after 3:30 p.m. officers executed a warrant and arrested Joseph J. Carey on charges of theft from mail, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon.

He was also wanted on unrelated arrest warrants.

Carey has a bail hearing scheduled for today.