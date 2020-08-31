Man completes 100 mile challenge to raise money for cancer care in Niagara

A Hamilton man has completed a monumental run to support cancer care in Niagara in honour of his mother.

Jon Krawec ran 100 miles in the span of 37 hours to raise money for the Rankin Cancer Run after the annual event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Although his run this weekend took longer than the 24 hours he had originally planned, he was ultimately able to complete the challenge.

In an update on Instagram he says he is glued to the couch as he rests up.

Krawec's mother Colleen was a Rankin Run participant and died after her own battle with the disease.

Donations are still being accepted through the Rankin Cancer Run website under Jonathan Krawec (100 miles an runnin).