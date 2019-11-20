Man cycling from Ottawa to St. Catharines in support of mental health ahead of schedule

A man cycling 560 km from Ottawa to St. Catharines for mental health is ahead of schedule.

Officials with Pathstone Mental Health say they are pushing their 'Welcome Home' party for Justin Turgeon to 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Originally he was expected to arrive around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

After being personally impacted by the loss of his cousin to mental health and addictions struggles, Turgeon decided to hit the road to raise awareness for the cause.

Donations are being accepted through Pathstone's website.

