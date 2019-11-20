Man cycling from Ottawa to St. Catharines in support of mental health ahead of schedule
A man cycling 560 km from Ottawa to St. Catharines for mental health is ahead of schedule.
Officials with Pathstone Mental Health say they are pushing their 'Welcome Home' party for Justin Turgeon to 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Originally he was expected to arrive around 2 p.m. this afternoon.
After being personally impacted by the loss of his cousin to mental health and addictions struggles, Turgeon decided to hit the road to raise awareness for the cause.
Donations are being accepted through Pathstone's website.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.