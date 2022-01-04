Man dies after car slams into toll booth barrier at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie

Police continue to investigate a deadly car crash at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

Just before midnight on Monday January 3rd, emergency crews were called to the Canada bound, border-controlled area between the secondary inspection point and the tolls booths.

Police say a car collided with a toll booth barrier at a very high rate of speed.

The car sustained significant damage and then burst into flames.

The lone male driver was ejected from the car and despite the resuscitative efforts of responding Canada Border Services Agency officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His ID has not been released.

Portions of the QEW in the immediate area were closed for the investigation and clean up, but have since reopened.

Detectives from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit have been assigned to the investigation, they are being assisted by the NRPS Forensic Service Unit.