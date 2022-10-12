Man dies after motorcycle and tractor collide in West Lincoln

A man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a farm tractor in West Lincoln.

Just after 8 p.m. last night emergency crews responded to a crash on Regional Road 65 between Smithville Road and Caistor Centre Road.

Police say both the motorcycle and tractor were travelling west when the collision occurred.

The rider on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries died.

The identity of the man is not being released.

Detectives are asking any residents in the area or drivers with video footage of Regional Road 65 near Caistor Centre Road to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.