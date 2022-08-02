Man dies after tubing accident in Port Dalhousie

A 37 year old from Mississauga has died after overturning a tube on Lake Ontario Sunday.

Niagara Police say the man was being pulled by a boat Sunday evening in the Port Dalhousie area when he overturned and did not resurface.

Emergency crews searched the waters Sunday night into Monday morning when they found the man not far from where he was last seen.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but the coroner has ordered a postmortem.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man.