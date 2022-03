A man has died in a fire at a Wainfleet greenhouse over the weekend.

The fire on Saturday morning started at Itten’s Flowers on Highway 3, which is described as a Family-owned nursery supplying the Niagara with flowers for over three decades.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

Crews were able to clear the scene by 3 p.m. Saturday, however one crew remained to watch for hot spots.