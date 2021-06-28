Man dies in Port Colborne after being pinned under farm tractor

A 70 year old man has died after a farm tractor he was driving flipped, pinning him underneath.

Emergency crews were called to the Chippawa Road and Babion Road area of Port Colborne just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at a large field they found the man pinned under the tractor, and he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation revealed the man had been trying to go up a steep hill when the tractor flipped.

The investigation is ongoing.