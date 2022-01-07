Man faces charges after pedestrian struck in Niagara Falls

A 66 year old man is facing changes after a pedestrian was struck in Niagara Falls.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. last night near the area of Drummond Road and Summer Street.

A 78 year old man was walking on the shoulder when he was hit by a passing car.

The car went off the road hitting a tree and the driver ran away on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after police arrested Niagara Falls resident James Carrier near Portage Road and North Street.

He is facing a number of charges including:

Fail to stop at scene of accident causing bodily harm

Operation while prohibited - Criminal Code

Impaired operation/conveyance/exceed blood alcohol concentration - Criminal Code

Use plate not authorized for vehicle - Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.

