Man faces charges after pedestrian struck in Niagara Falls
A 66 year old man is facing changes after a pedestrian was struck in Niagara Falls.
It happened at about 6:30 p.m. last night near the area of Drummond Road and Summer Street.
A 78 year old man was walking on the shoulder when he was hit by a passing car.
The car went off the road hitting a tree and the driver ran away on foot.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after police arrested Niagara Falls resident James Carrier near Portage Road and North Street.
He is facing a number of charges including:
Fail to stop at scene of accident causing bodily harm
Operation while prohibited - Criminal Code
Impaired operation/conveyance/exceed blood alcohol concentration - Criminal Code
Use plate not authorized for vehicle - Highway Traffic Act of Ontario
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.
