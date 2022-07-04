Man faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stop in St. Catharines

A routine traffic stop in St. Catharines has lead to drug and weapons charges.

Niagara Police spotted a car driving erratically near Riordon Street and Gale Crescent early Saturday morning.

Police pulled the car over and found that the driver was criminally prohibited from driving in Canada.

A further search of the man and vehicle found a collection of drugs and a loaded handgun.

26 year old Jhon Freddy Flores has been arrested and is facing various drug, weapons, and driving related charges.

The fentanyl, crystal meth, and cociaine seized had a street value of roughly $35,000.