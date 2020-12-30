Man facing charges after assaulting two Brantford store employees
A man is facing assault and mischief charges after assaulting Brantford store employees when he was asked to wear a mask.
Brantford Police say they were called to a store in the Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway area about a week ago.
Officers were told when the man was reminded to wear a face covering inside the store he physically assaulted an employee and then fled.
Later that afternoon, police received another report of a man assaulting a worker at a Lynden Road store when he was told to wear a face covering.
In that case, the suspect became belligerent and starting throwing store merchandise at the employee.
Officers confirmed the same 25 year old man was responsible for both incidents and he now faces two assault charges, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.
