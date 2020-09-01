Man facing charges after stabbing at Niagara Falls motel
A 38 year old man is facing charges after police were called to a stabbing at a Niagara Falls motel.
Officers were called to the Dunn Street and Stanley Ave Area on Monday night at 7 p.m.
When they arrived they found two men and a woman with stab injuries.
A 50 year old man was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening wounds.
The 36 year old woman and a 38 year old man were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The 38 year old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with a release order.
All three people know each other.
