Man facing charges after stabbing at Niagara Falls motel

A 38 year old man is facing charges after police were called to a stabbing at a Niagara Falls motel.

Officers were called to the Dunn Street and Stanley Ave Area on Monday night at 7 p.m.

When they arrived they found two men and a woman with stab injuries.

A 50 year old man was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening wounds.

The 36 year old woman and a 38 year old man were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The 38 year old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with a release order.

All three people know each other.