Man facing fraud charges as NRP investigate window and door replacement company

A man is facing fraud charges after an investigation into a window and door replacing businesses in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police began an investigation into Gehres Windows and Doors in November.

They determined a man would accept jobs replacing windows and doors and then take money for services he never actually provided.

Officers have charged 63 year old Daniel Gehres with four counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

So far six victims have been identified, but detectives believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by email at karina.ferretti@niagarapolice.ca.