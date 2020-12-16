Man facing multiple charges after robberies in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines

A man is facing a long list of charges after robberies in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to a variety store in the Culp and Drummond area of The Falls yesterday after a man entered the store, picked up some items, and left without paying.

Investigation revealed the truck the man was driving was stolen.

Later that same day, 24 year old Austin Homer was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and theft.

He also faces robbery and weapons charges after the Gales Gas Bar on St. Paul Street West in St. Catharines was held up on December 8th.

During that incident two men entered the store, showed a gun, and grabbed cash and other merchandise before fleeing on foot.

The same thing happened at the Circle K on Thorold Stone Road about half an hour later.

Previously, police arrested and charged 31 year old Andrew Windsor of St. Catharines and had been looking for Homer.

For the December 15th incident Homer has been charged with:

Theft Under $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (2 Counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $,5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He faces additional charges for the December 8th incident: