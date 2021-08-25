Man famous as baby on Nirvana album cover suing, alleging sexual exploitation

The man famous as the baby featured on Nirvana's Nevermind album is trying to sue former band members and Kurt Cobain's estate for sexual exploitation.

Spencer Elden, now 30 years old, claims his parents never signed a release authorizing the use of his nude baby picture on the album cover and alleges the photo should be considered child pornography.

In the legal claim, Elden says his "...true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day."

He claims he has suffered lifelong damages and 'extreme and permanent emotional distress.'

The claim seeks damages of at least $150,000 from each of the 15 defendants listed, including Kurt Cobain's estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, and Dave Grohl.

Spencer's father has previously confirmed the family was offered $200 to take part in the photoshoot conducted by Weddle, a family friend.

Locally, Elden has appeared at Niagara Falls Comic Con in the past. The official Comic Con page of his appearance in 2019 states his autograph was available for $30. Co-organizer Chris Dabrowski confirms Niagara Falls Comic Con charged for the autograph, saying Spencer donated his time.

Elden is also listed as a guest at the Niagara Falls 420 Expo set for next year. The official website for the expo states 'all celebrity autographs and photos are free with admission.'

He has also recreated the photo multiple times, though always clothed.

His opinion on his involvement has changed over the years. During a 2015 interview with The Guardian he said it has 'opened doors' for him, while in a 2016 Times Magazine interview he admitted to being a little upset with his fame as he grew up.