Man hoping to raise $5,000 for Hotel Dieu Shaver before his 100th birthday

A man approaching his 100th birthday is trying to give back to Hotel Dieu Shaver.

Chuck Page, a veteran and POW of WWII, is walking 100 laps around his housing complex to raise money for equipment.

He's hoping to complete the challenge in time for his 100th birthday on August 9th.

Hotel Dieu Shaver officials say Page has strong ties to the organization - his brother was a volunteer and his wife Irene was a patient while she rehabilitated from a fractured pelvis.

Page has now reached the halfway point in his laps and has raised $3,140 so far.

He hopes to raise at least $5,000.