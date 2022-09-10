Man in 20's dies after rollover crash in West Lincoln

A man in his 20's has died after a crash in West Lincoln.

Police were called to a single vehicle rollover at 10:30 last night in the area of Regional Road 20 and Concession 4.

Officers say a car had left the roadway, rolled multiple times and ended up in a nearby field.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20's, needed to be pulled from the car by firefighters.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009433.