Man in 20's dies while scuba diving in Welland Rec. Canal after getting stuck under ice

A man has died scuba diving in the Welland Recreational Canal.

It happened yesterday at 1 p.m. when officers were called to the canal for reports of two men in their 20's who were scuba driving, but one failed to resurface.

Police say the divers became separated, and one became trapped under the ice.

A passerby walking along the canal called 911.

The trapped scuba diver was extricated by the Welland Fire Department, and although life saving measures were immediately started, he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains on going by detectives in Welland and the coroner.