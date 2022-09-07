Man in critical condition after shooting in Niagara Falls

A man in is critical condition this morning after a shooting overnight in Niagara Falls.

Just after 1:30 this morning Niagara Police arrived on the scene of a shooting on Summer Street near Main Street.

There they found a man laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man in his 20's was flown to an out of town hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

NRP are now looking to identify vehicles that were seen leaving the area of the shooting.

They believe a black sport utility vehicle and black sedan may be involved.

Police are looking for anyone that may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

As well they are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their camera footage for suspicious activity between 12:30 a.m. and 1:38 a.m. this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information are being asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009535.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477