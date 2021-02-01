Man in custody following incident at Limeridge Mall in Hamilton

A 'person-in-crisis' has been taken into custody outside Limeridge Mall in Hamilton.

Police were called to the scene at around 7 o'clock this morning and originally closed roads and parking lot access in the area.

Officers say a suspicious device was found inside the person's vehicle, but after an investigation it was found not to be dangerous.

the access to the mall is still blocked off.

Police anticipate being in the area for several hours.