Man in his 30's rescued from Niagara River above Horseshoe Falls

A kayaker was rescued over the weekend from the Niagara River above the Horseshoe Falls.

A man in his 30's was spotted by police kayaking in banned and dangerous waters near the International Control Dam.

The Niagara Parks Police Service and the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to the control gates above the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

The man was rescued, but is facing charges under the Canada Shipping Act including Operating Vessel Where Prohibited and Operating Human Powered Pleasure Craft Without Prescribed Life Saving Appliances on Board.

Niagara Parks Police Chief Paul Forcier tells CKTB's Tom McConnell that area of water is very dangerous and has many signs warning people not to enter.

He says not only was the man's life at risk, the officials conducting the rescue were also putting their lives on the line.

The man is facing a $200 fine for each charge, and there is a chance he may have to pay for rescue efforts.