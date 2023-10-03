Man in his 70s in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in St. Catharines

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in St. Catharines.

Police say the man was hit at the intersection of Glenridge Ave. and Glen Morris Dr., near Denis Morris High School, at 8:11 a.m. today.

The man has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for 7 hours as police investigated, but reopened at 3:20 p.m.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.

