Man in hospital with critical injuries after serious assault in Welland
A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious assault in Welland.
Niagara Regional Police officers were called to 260 King Street between Albert and State on Wednesday night just before midnight.
When they arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering from critical injuries.
A K9 team was brought in to try to track down a suspect, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a 30 - 40 year old white man. He is tall with a slim build and dark hair. At the time he work a dark hoodie and was walking a large brindle coloured bull mastiff type dog.
Anyone in the area with security cameras is asked to check the footage for anything suspicious between 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 1 a.m. yesterday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.
