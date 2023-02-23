Man in life-threatening condition following crash in Fort Erie

A 64 year old man remains in serious life-threatening condition following a crash in Fort Erie.

It happened just before noon yesterday when an SUV collided with a rugged terrain vehicle on Point Abino Road near Fox Road.

The two vehicles were both travelling north when they crashed.

The 64 year old from Port Colborne was driving the Kubota RTV and was airlifted to an out of town trauma centre.

Residents with CCTV footage that captures Point Abino Road and/or Fox Road, and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009089 with any relevant information.

