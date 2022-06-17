Man in wheelchair suffers serious injuries after being hit by semi truck in St. Catharines

A crash in St. Catharines is under investigation after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a semi truck.

It happened this afternoon at 12:15 police were called to the area of Merritt St and Almond St.

Paramedics and fire fighters arrived on scene and treated a male in his 60s for injuries.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Roads in the area should reopen soon.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers. 905-688-4111, extension 1024233

